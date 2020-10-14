Astros cheating scandal takes center stage at Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett hearing

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros cheating scandal took center stage Wednesday at the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, used the Astros as part of his questioning with Barrett, likening her work with an umpire’s.

Watch the full video in the player attached to this story, complete with Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s spicy retort in which he called the legislator’s remarks about the Astros “scurrilous lies.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has already responded, calling out the Senate Republicans.