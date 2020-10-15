Balloon release held for George Floyd’s birthday in Houston

HOUSTON – A special tribute to George Floyd was held Wednesday, on what would have been his 47th birthday.

Family and friends held a balloon release in his memory at the Scott Food Mart on Winbern and Tierwester streets, where a mural was made honoring him.

Floyd died in May after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Mayor Sylvester Turner, members of the Floyd family and other elected officials and community leaders also held a tribute.

The mural, by performance painter Ange Hillz of Visual Paint, shows Floyd’s face flanked by doves.

At the event, Floyd’s family impressed the importance of voting. Brandon Williams said it’s important to put people in office that want to give the changes communities need.