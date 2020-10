HOUSTON – U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Mayor Sylvester Turner, members of the George Floyd family and other elected officials and community leaders will hold a tribute Monday at 1 p.m.

The tribute comes ahead of Floyd’s birthday on Oct. 14.

KPRC 2 is slated to share a livestream the event. Be sure to watch video of the event in the player at the top of this article.