Sierra Rhodd update: 3 now charged in connection with her death, authorities say

HOUSTON – Three people have been charged with murder in the shooting death of Sierra Rhodd.
In addition to Andre Colson, 26 -- who was charged Saturday with felony murder -- Austin McCalla, and Jason Cisneros, both 25, were also charged with murder, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Twitter Thursday.
Breaking: Great work by our @HCSOTexas Homicide Investigative team. Three individuals have been charged with Murder in the shooting death of Sierra Rhodd: Andre Colson (26), Austin McCalla (25) & Jason Cisneros (25). Incident occurred on 9/13/20 at the 11300 blk of Timber Crest.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 8, 2020
Rhodd, who was killed on Sept. 13, was a disabled woman. She was killed while sleeping in her bed in Cypress in the 11300 block of Timber Crest.
Authorities say Colson recklessly discharging a firearm at and in the direction of a home and thereby caused the death of Rhodd on Sept. 13.
Previously, investigators arrested another person in connection to the murder. However, the charges were dismissed because of a lack of probable cause.
According to detectives, a group of assailants surrounded the Rhodd family’s home and opened fire with at least a rifle, shotgun and pistol. While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, the family believed the suspects intended to target Sierra’s 15-year-old brother.
Deputies found dozens of shell casings from the streets to the front yard, and they believe that multiple shooters from multiple vehicles were involved.
A few days later, Sierra’s father, Michael Rhodd, was shot to death by her grandfather, authorities said. The grandfather told authorities he fired in self-defense after the altercation became violet.
At the time, authorities did not know if the deaths were related.