Sierra Rhodd update: 3 now charged in connection with her death, authorities say

HOUSTON – Three people have been charged with murder in the shooting death of Sierra Rhodd.

In addition to Andre Colson, 26 -- who was charged Saturday with felony murder -- Austin McCalla, and Jason Cisneros, both 25, were also charged with murder, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Twitter Thursday.

The Harris County Assistant District Attorney charged Andre Colson, 26, with felony murder on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (KPRC 2)

Breaking: Great work by our @HCSOTexas Homicide Investigative team. Three individuals have been charged with Murder in the shooting death of Sierra Rhodd: Andre Colson (26), Austin McCalla (25) & Jason Cisneros (25). Incident occurred on 9/13/20 at the 11300 blk of Timber Crest. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 8, 2020

Rhodd, who was killed on Sept. 13, was a disabled woman. She was killed while sleeping in her bed in Cypress in the 11300 block of Timber Crest.

Authorities say Colson recklessly discharging a firearm at and in the direction of a home and thereby caused the death of Rhodd on Sept. 13.

Previously, investigators arrested another person in connection to the murder. However, the charges were dismissed because of a lack of probable cause.

According to detectives, a group of assailants surrounded the Rhodd family’s home and opened fire with at least a rifle, shotgun and pistol. While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, the family believed the suspects intended to target Sierra’s 15-year-old brother.

Deputies found dozens of shell casings from the streets to the front yard, and they believe that multiple shooters from multiple vehicles were involved.

A few days later, Sierra’s father, Michael Rhodd, was shot to death by her grandfather, authorities said. The grandfather told authorities he fired in self-defense after the altercation became violet.

At the time, authorities did not know if the deaths were related.