Woman fatally shot while sleeping in bed in NW Harris County, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead inside a home in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 11220 block of Timber Crest around 11:10 p.m.

According to deputies, HCSO and the Cy-Fair FD responded to reports of a shooting. When officials arrived at the scene, they located a female who was pronounced dead inside the home. Deputies said the woman, who has been identified as Sierra Rhodd, was sleeping in her bed when she was shot. According to her family, she had cerebral palsy.

Dozens of shell casings from a 9mm, shotgun and carbine were found from the street to the front yard, investigators said.

Deputies said a motorcycle that appeared to have been ditched was located in the street outside of the residence. According to investigators, the motorcycle was possibly stolen, given the screwdriver that fell from the ignition. A shotgun was found in the grass near the motorcycle, deputies said.

This is a developing story.