Father of Sierra Rhodd shot, killed during altercation with family member, authorities say

The father of Sierra Rhodd, the 20-year-old with cerebral palsy who was killed in a shooting, was shot to death by a family member, authorities said.

Authorities said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Thornleaf Lane near Grant Road in the Willowbrook area.

Sgt. Jason Brown, with the Harris County Sheriff Office’s homicide division, said Rhodd’s family had attended a vigil for her earlier and had just gone back to the home when an altercation broke out between her father, Michael Rhodd, and grandfather.

Brown said the grandfather told authorities he fired in self-defense because the altercation became violent.

According to Brown, there were several family members, including Sierra Rhodd’s brother, mother and grandmother, in the home at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said they are not sure if the deaths are related.

Sierra Rhodd was killed after a group of assailants surrounded the Rhodd family’s home and opened fire with at least a rifle, shotgun and pistol.

“My girl didn’t do nothing to deserve anything,” said Michael Rhodd at the time of his daughter’s death. “She has cerebral palsy, laying in the bed and you shoot her in the face ... Whoever came and shot my house up and murdered my daughter, I want them caught."

After further investigation, authorities learned the intended target was Sierra Rhodd’s 15-year-old brother due to an ongoing feud with several individuals.

Emma Presler, 18, was charged in connection with the shooting, but a judge determined there was no probable cause and advised prosecutors to take their case to a grand jury.