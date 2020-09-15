18-year-old charged in shooting death of disabled woman in Cypress, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas – Deputies said an arrest has been made in the shooting death of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd, a disabled woman killed while sleeping in her home.

Emma Presler, 18, has been charged with murder. Authorities said the shooting was possibly intended to be in retaliation against the victim’s 15-year-old brother due to an ongoing feud with several individuals.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call of a drive-by shooting in the 11200 block of Timber Crest Drive on Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered the victim unresponsive from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on the scene and Rhodd was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Deputies said they spoke with the victim’s parents and her 15-year-old brother, who said they were home watching television when someone began shooting into their home. Deputies learned that the victim’s 15-year-old brother discharged a handgun at the suspects as they were fleeing.

Deputies said they also learned Sierra, who has cerebral palsy, was in her bedroom in bed at the time of the shooting.

After looking at nearby surveillance video, deputies saw three vehicles, a dark-colored sedan, a motorcycle and truck traveling westbound towards the victim’s residence prior to the shooting. According to investigators, neighbors reported seeing a dark-colored sedan and a red pickup truck fleeing the scene immediately after the shooting.

Presler is currently booked into the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge. She is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222- TIPS (8477) or the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-221-6000.