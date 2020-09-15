‘I hope she gets the death penalty’: Family of 20-year-old shooting victim distraught

CYPRESS, Texas – The Rhodd family is distraught and going through an emotional rollercoaster after 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd was killed by gunfire as she slept in bed.

Sunday night Sierra was killed. Monday night 18-year-old Emma Presler was arrested for murder. Tuesday, Presler is expected to go before a judge.

“I just hope that she stays in jail for the rest of her life. I hope she gets the death penalty, honesty. I’d like to speak with her in court,” said Crystal Rhodd, mother of Sierra.

Tuesday morning Crystal shared her pain about losing her only daughter.

“She was the heart of our family, I don’t know what we are going to do without her. She was my best friend. We did everything together,” said Crystal Rhodd.

Authorities said Presler was a member of a group of people that opened fire on the Rhodd family home with at least a shotgun, pistol and rifle Sunday night. The Rhodd family believes the attackers were targeting Sierra’s 15-year-old brother.

Crystal said her son has been involved in a feud with a group of people and she’s called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office 17 times since March in fear of her family’s safety.

“I just don’t know what to say, I hope these people get caught. They took my heart. I will never, ever be the same, I can’t even go in my house,” said Rhodd.

KPRC 2’s Vincent Crivelli went to the address listed for Presler and spoke with a man who identified himself as Presler’s stepfather, who said he doubted Presler pulled a trigger.

“There were other people involved and I don’t believe she was in any way, shape or form shooting people,” he said.

Several condolences have been left by the Rhodd family home. However, Crystal said she will never go back to the place where her daughter was killed.

Presler is expected in court Tuesday afternoon.