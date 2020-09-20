‘We’re going to pray for the best.’ Galveston area residents prepare, await Tropical Storm Beta

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Storm preps are well underway in the Galveston area as residents await Tropical Storm Beta.

Michael Marquez, also known as Captain Sharkey of Outcast Charters, spent the day securing his boats and rods.

“Some people completely pull their boats out for this storm and some are living them in. We’re going to pray for the best,” said Marquez.

Others, like John Miller, plan to evacuate.

“It just not worth it for us to stay, getting trapped in your home and water everywhere, not fun at all,” said Miller.

Miller lives in the Teichman Point neighborhood on Offatts Bayou. He said he been watching the water levels closely during high tide.

“You can see on this it’s probably an inch or two lower than it was,” Miller said.

Miller said he plans to leave Sunday morning and will return when it is safe to do so.