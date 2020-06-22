LIST: High water being reported on some Houston-area roads

HOUSTON – Here is a list of high water locations in the Houston area provided by Houston TranStar.
- IH-10 KATY Eastbound At IH-45 NORTHRight Shoulder,Right Lane,2 Center LanesVerified at 11:01 AM today
- IH-45 NORTH Southbound At IH-10 East/ MilamLeft Shoulder,Right Shoulder,Exit RampVerified at 11:01 AM today
- IH-45 NORTH Southbound At TIDWELL RD2 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit RampVerified at 10:00 AM today
- SH-225 Westbound At IH-610 EAST LOOPExit RampCleared at 10:39 AM today
- BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At IH-45 NORTHExit RampVerified at 10:37 AM today
- BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At IH-45 NORTHExit RampVerified at 10:51 AM today