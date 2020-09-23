MAPPED: More than 100K gallons of wastewater spilled in 5 locations in Houston due to TS Beta, officials say

HOUSTON – Houston officials say more than 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater have been spilled in five locations in Houston as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday due to the “intense, sustained, rainfall of greater than 10 inches in the last 24 hours,” during Tropical Storm Beta.

Officials with Houston Public Works and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are monitoring the situation.

At present, officials say if you receive your water from the city of Houston, you do not need to boil your drinking water.

Here’s a map of where the spills occurred:

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the city to provide residents with the following information in event of a wastewater spill: