MAPPED: More than 100K gallons of wastewater spilled in 5 locations in Houston due to TS Beta, officials say

HOUSTON – Houston officials say more than 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater have been spilled in five locations in Houston as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday due to the “intense, sustained, rainfall of greater than 10 inches in the last 24 hours,” during Tropical Storm Beta.
Officials with Houston Public Works and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are monitoring the situation.
At present, officials say if you receive your water from the city of Houston, you do not need to boil your drinking water.
Here’s a map of where the spills occurred:
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the city to provide residents with the following information in event of a wastewater spill:
- Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.
- Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
- Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
- The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. Do not swim in affected areas.
- If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.