Recovery effort underway after fisherman goes into Brays Bayou, doesn’t resurface, police say

HOUSTON – A recovery effort is underway after a fisherman went into Brays Bayou Tuesday afternoon, Houston police said.

The incident was reported at 6:10 p.m. near East Navigation and Harrisburg.

Police said a man, in his 30s, was fishing with a friend on the bayou when he either lost his footing or jumped into the water as he tried to fix a fishing line. Police said when the man went in the water, he never resurfaced.

At this point, police said this is a recovery mission.

U.S. Coast Guard is assisting Houston police in the search by helicopter and boat.

This is a developing story.