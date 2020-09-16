Family and colleagues mourn Tommy Searcy, Houston firefighter who died from coronavirus

HOUSTON – Family and colleagues will mourn an 18-year Houston Fire Department veteran who died from battling coronavirus for weeks.

Searcy, 45, died from COVID-19 complications Sept. 8 after a months-long battle with the virus.

Visitation for Searcy will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Champion Forest Baptist Church. The church is located at 15555 Stuebner Airline Road in Houston.

Searcy’s funeral will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Sept. 16.

Searcy was the third member of the department to die from the coronavirus. In their effort to help save their colleague’s life, members of Searcy’s Station 67 crew and the fire union battled red tape to help him get an experimental drug. In the early hours of August 18, Searcy’s coworkers even escorted the drug from Houston Methodist hospital to The Woodlands hospital where Searcy was being treated in the ICU.

In July, HFD Capt. Leroy Lucio became the first member of the Houston Fire Department to die from coronavirus-related complications. He was a 29-year veteran of the department. In early August, Peña announced that 50-year-old firefighter paramedic Jerry Pacheco had also died from coronavirus complications.