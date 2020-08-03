17-year HFD veteran dies from coronavirus, chief says

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department has lost another member due to coronavirus.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña shared a tweet that said Houston firefighter paramedic Jerry Pacheco, 50, died from complications of COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Peña said Pacheco was a 17-year veteran of the department. He was assigned to station 101 in Kingwood.

“Please keep the family, friends and station crew of Jerry Pacheco in your thoughts and prayers,” said Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. Lancton. “Jerry leaves behind a loving family, including a son in the Houston Fire Department, many friends and a long list of Houston firefighters who respected and enjoyed serving with him. We mourn the loss of our friend. His tragic death is another reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the HPFFA, Pacheco’s death will be classified as a “line-of-duty” death by HFD.

Houston Fire Capt. Leroy Lucio died on July 20 also from complications of coronavirus. Lucio also worked in Kingwood at station 103. He was a 29-year veteran of the department.

HFD said 175 firefighters are currently in quarantine and 59 firefighters have tested positive.