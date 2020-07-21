HFD captain becomes the first Houston firefighter to die from COVID-19

HOUSTON – Houston Fire Captain Leroy Lucio died Monday night after almost a month-long battle with COVID-19.

“Captain Lucio was a really, really good people person. He was a good family man,” said firefighter and friend, Mike Tullis.

Capt. Lucio, a 29-year veteran of the department, was in critical condition in the ICU at a San Antonio hospital.

“It’s going to be tough to replace a guy like him but life goes on,” Tullis said. “We’re are all destined for a day and time and only the good Lord knows what day that will be.”

Lucio was stationed at fire station 103 in Kingwood and was exposed to the virus on the job, according to Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

HFD said 175 firefighters are currently in quarantine and 59 firefighters have tested positive. Three others are in the hospital.

“We are running over 1,100 calls for service each day and its very stressful. On top of that this weighs heavy on their mind, the fact that this virus is so contagious that at any point they can contract it on duty and then take it home to their families,” Pena said.

Funeral services will be held in the San Antonio area next week.

Lucio is survived by his wife, son and step-son.