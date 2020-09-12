Funeral arrangements announced for Tommy Searcy, Houston firefighter who died from coronavirus

HOUSTON – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Houston Fire Capt. Tommy Searcy, who died from coronavirus this week.

Searcy, 45, died from COVID-19 complications Tuesday after a months-long battle with the virus.

Visitation for Searcy will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Champion Forest Baptist Church. The church is located at 15555 Stuebner Airline Road in Houston.

Searcy’s funeral will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Sept. 16.

Searcy was an 18-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department. He was the third member of the department to die from the coronavirus.

In July, HFD Capt. Leroy Lucio became the first member of the Houston Fire Department to die from coronavirus-related complications. He was a 29-year veteran of the department. In early August, Peña announced that 50-year-old firefighter paramedic Jerry Pacheco had also died from coronavirus complications.