KPRC 2 reporters are covering severe weather from Chambers County to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Here’s what they saw Wednesday evening

HOUSTON – With all eyes on the Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Laura fast approaching, residents along the coast, from Chambers County to Louisiana, are preparing for the worst. As Laura’s path approaches, residents and local leaders are taking preemptive measures to stay safe.

Your resource guide

Latest forecast updates from KPRC 2 Meteorologists

Live blog following all the latest updates, closures, and more

LIST: These are all the evacuation orders in place in the Houston area

LIVE SOCIAL FEED: What Houston’s experts are saying about Laura and Marco right now

Here is KPRC2′s 2020 Hurricane & Flood Survival Guide

KPRC 2′s reporters visited areas all along the Gulf Coast to meet with officials and residents who spent Monday preparing for severe weather. See those videos below:

Chambers County

Galveston Bay Area

High Island, TX

Galveston

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beaumont

Port Arthur

Bolivar Peninsula

Polk County

Chambers County