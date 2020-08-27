5 things for Houstonians to know Thursday, August 27

Here are things you need to know for Thursday, August 27:

1. Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Laura moves inland after slamming into coast as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Laura made landfall at 1 a.m. Thursday in Cameron, Louisiana. At midnight Thursday morning, Laura’s northern eyewall began moving onshore with 150 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 185 mph, making it a strong Category 4 storm.

Louisiana will suffer the lion’s share of the damage associated with Hurricane Laura since it was on the “dirty” side of the storm.

Read more.

2. LATEST: KPRC 2 reporters are along the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura nears land. See what they’re seeing

Hurricane Laura remains an incredibly destructive storm as it moves inland after making landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane.

From Louisiana to Galveston, our KPRC 2 team has been covering the storm. Here’s a look at some of their coverage.

Read more.

3. This is what people saw as Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana around 1 a.m. Thursday.

As the storm started moving in, people started sharing images and videos of what conditions looked like in their area.

From debris to blown-out windows, these are some of the things people saw as Laura hit.

Read more.

4. 17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested Wednesday after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) from Kenosha, was taken into custody in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the attack Tuesday that was largely captured on cellphone video. The shooting left a third person wounded.

Read more.

5. Rockets, Thunder game postponed as players boycott Game 5 in protest of police brutality

Houston and Oklahoma City were scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic game.

The Bucks and Magic first opted to boycott the game after the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times by Kenosha Police, and his family said Blake is paralyzed. They said it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

Read more.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY:

Evanescent: [ ev-uh-nes-uhnt ] (adjective) vanishing; fading away; fleeting.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

Aug. 27, 1883: The most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history occurs on Krakatoa (also called Krakatau), a small, uninhabited volcanic island located west of Sumatra in Indonesia.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“The words of kindness are more healing to a drooping heart than balm or honey.” - Sarah Fielding

More headlines you may be interested in