This is what people saw as Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana

HOUSTON – Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana around 1 a.m. Thursday.
As the storm started moving in, people started sharing images and videos of what conditions looked like in their area.
From debris to blown-out windows, these are some of the things people saw as Laura hit:
A portion of Highway 87 on High Island is impassable. Debris and rocks from high surf scattered across the roadway. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/jP2epigTDN— Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) August 27, 2020
We’re seeing huge branches covering the road in this Port Arthur neighborhood on 6th Ave. and 24th St. Thankfully, it didn’t fall onto a house. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/R2VUi06FVw— KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) August 27, 2020
Breaking news major damage in Downtown Lake Charles many skyscrapers have blown out winds.— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) August 27, 2020
Some of the building may be total losses.
Many roof off massive flying debris. @NWSLakeCharles #lawx #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/s9EgeDtz43
BREAkING! Buildings gutted in Lake Charles LA in powerful eye wall of #HurricaneLaura @RadarOmega_WX @ChasinSpin pic.twitter.com/wP3fPyREIZ— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 27, 2020
Did anyone just catch this on the weather channel? Whoaa. #HurricaneLaura #HurricanLaura #laura pic.twitter.com/iKGmp4C72Q— Robby Chavez Ⓜ️ (@RevengOfThe4th) August 27, 2020
Before #HurricaneLaura.— Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) August 27, 2020
After #HurricaneLaura. pic.twitter.com/LY43Y2IoZU
10:30pm UPDATE from the 4th floor of our hotel in Lake Charles! Really now seeing a ramp up in the winds. @StephanieAbrams is LIVE on @weatherchannel down on ground level! #HurricaneLaura #LakeCharles #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/cUc9NhX1lO— Chris Bruin (@TWCChrisBruin) August 27, 2020
Winds in the eye wall of #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/w8SnTIVWCT— The Storm Warning (@TheStormWarnin1) August 27, 2020
Just before midnight in Sulphur #Louisiana. Starting to rip. #Hurricane #LAURA pic.twitter.com/vi9b0hCdXX— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 27, 2020
Lower levels of the Chase Building in Lake Charles #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/9QE6hzJAvi— Ryan Darr (@_Radarr) August 27, 2020
Hotel coming apart. #Laura #Hurricane pic.twitter.com/ZZWuv69qvq— Gage Shaw (@WXgage) August 27, 2020
Wicked #weather #laurahurricane #HurricaneLaura #Hurricane 🙏🏼😬 God Help Us!!!! pic.twitter.com/iWbpEFnDjX— Daniel Barahona 🌐 (@GL0BALSETT) August 27, 2020