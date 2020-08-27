This is what people saw as Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana

HOUSTON – Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana around 1 a.m. Thursday.

As the storm started moving in, people started sharing images and videos of what conditions looked like in their area.

From debris to blown-out windows, these are some of the things people saw as Laura hit:

A portion of Highway 87 on High Island is impassable. Debris and rocks from high surf scattered across the roadway. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/jP2epigTDN — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) August 27, 2020

We’re seeing huge branches covering the road in this Port Arthur neighborhood on 6th Ave. and 24th St. Thankfully, it didn’t fall onto a house. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/R2VUi06FVw — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) August 27, 2020

Breaking news major damage in Downtown Lake Charles many skyscrapers have blown out winds.

Some of the building may be total losses.

Many roof off massive flying debris. @NWSLakeCharles #lawx #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/s9EgeDtz43 — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) August 27, 2020

10:30pm UPDATE from the 4th floor of our hotel in Lake Charles! Really now seeing a ramp up in the winds. @StephanieAbrams is LIVE on @weatherchannel down on ground level! #HurricaneLaura #LakeCharles #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/cUc9NhX1lO — Chris Bruin (@TWCChrisBruin) August 27, 2020

Winds in the eye wall of #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/w8SnTIVWCT — The Storm Warning (@TheStormWarnin1) August 27, 2020