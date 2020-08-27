78ºF

This is what people saw as Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, hurricanes, laura
Hurricane Laura bring heavy rain and wind to areas in Louisiana.
Hurricane Laura bring heavy rain and wind to areas in Louisiana. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana around 1 a.m. Thursday.

As the storm started moving in, people started sharing images and videos of what conditions looked like in their area.

From debris to blown-out windows, these are some of the things people saw as Laura hit:

