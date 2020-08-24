‘Be prepared': Leaders urge people in Houston area to prepare for a landfalling hurricane as forecast evolves

HOUSTON – Leaders from both Harris County and the city of Houston urged people to prepare for a landfalling hurricane while saying the forecast is still evolving.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner were joined by other officials for a Monday news conference.

Forecasters are monitoring two tropical systems, Laura and Marco that are forecast to move toward the Houston region. The storm of most concern is Laura, with a forecast track that takes it very close to Houston as a powerful hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Here are some of the headlines that came out of the news conference:

“This is not Harvey ... Every storm is different,” Hidalgo said.

“What we need to do is prepare for the worst,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo says people should hide from the wind and run from storm surge. That will guide her decision making, she said.

People should be making preparations for the landfall of a hurricane. “The time to prepare is now,” Hidalgo said.

People living along the coast should listen to their local officials and evacuate when told to do so, Hidalgo said.

People in evacuation zones should prepare as if they will have to leave, Hidalgo said.

“We are battle-tested,” Turner said.

Houston OEM is already activated and will remain activated until both storms pass, Turner said.

Everyone should have already started preparing for the storms, Turner said.

We will know where Laura is headed sometime tomorrow, Turner said.

People should monitor weather reports and be prepared to take action if needed, Turner said.

Most people have already taken steps to be prepared because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turner said.

Turner said flooding barricades will likely not be placed because of the fact that Laura will likely be a wind event. He said he doesn’t want the barricades to become “missiles.”

Turner encouraged residents to remove things from their yards that could also become “missiles” in the event of high wind from a hurricane.

Turner said seniors and medically fragile people can call 211 for assistance with evacuation if needed.

Drivers should expect more traffic on westbound freeways starting sometime Tuesday, Turner said. He urged drivers who don’t need to be on the road to stay off them and allow evacuees to get to where they need to go.

“Be prepared. Be prepared. Be prepared.” -- Turner

Turner says there are no plans to bring Louisiana evacuees to Houston, but he hasn’t spoken to mayors in Louisiana to see if that is needed. He says officials are monitoring the situation.

Turner says Houston is more prepared for high-water problems than when Harvey happened three years ago, but he said this situation is not a Harvey.

Hidalgo said officials have been working to ensure people who might need to be sheltered will be kept safe from coronavirus. She said officials are preparing for different contingencies.

“Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.” -- Hidalgo

“Everything is ready to go,” Houston fire Chief Sam Peña said when asked a question about rescue boats.

Hidalgo said officials will be monitoring air and water qualities during the storm to make sure violators are held accountable.

“In the event of an evacuation, we won’t have a lot of time to say, ‘let’s go,‘” Hidalgo said. She encouraged seniors and medically fragile people to call 211 and register for the STEAR program.

This story will be updated.