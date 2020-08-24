Galveston issues voluntary evacuation ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

GALVESTON, Texas – The city of Galveston has issued a voluntary evacuation order for people living in the area ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

People who live in low-lying areas west of the end of the seawall are encouraged to evacuate the area as Laura approaches the coast.

“We urge our residents living in these areas to make preparations to leave,” the release said. “Higher than normal tides ahead of the storm may make some roads impassable so it is important to act quickly and carefully.”

The city also asked anyone who is not a resident or an employee on the island to go home. RV parks in the area were also asked to close and guests were asked to vacate.

READ MORE: Tracking the tropics: Houston remains in cone of uncertainty for both Laura and Marco

“There is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the track and strength of this storm,” said a news release. “Residents should be aware changes could occur quickly, necessitating a mandatory evacuation of the island as early as tonight or tomorrow morning depending on developments in the storm.”

The latest track has Laura set to make landfall in southwest Louisiana, but there is still a possibility that she could track closer to the Galveston-Houston area.

Laura is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane with winds upwards of 100 miles per hour.

You can follow the latest developments during hurricane season in our Hurricane Headquarters section here. You can also download our Hurricane app by searching for KPRC in your app store.