5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, August 17

Here are things you need to know for Monday, August 17:

1. HPD seeking persons of interest in fatal shooting outside Houston bar

Houston police are searching for persons of interest in a fatal shooting outside a Houston bar.

At around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Houston Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 2800 block of Fulton Street. On arrival, officers observed a male lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Multiple witnesses told investigators the victim and his friends were involved in an altercation with a motorcycle gang known as the Bandidos inside a bar prior to the shooting, according to Houston police.

2. HPD searching for missing 87-year-old man with dementia

Police are looking for an 87-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was reported missing.

Floyd Baldwin was last seen on Friday in the 5000 block of Southwind Street.

Baldwin is described as a black male Black male weighing 115 pounds and standing 5′4′' tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

3. Check to see if you’re eligible to apply for up to $1,200 in rental assistance from Harris County, Houston

Harris County and Houston residents and landlords can begin applying for rental assistance from the county on Monday after the Harris County Commissioners Court approved a $25 million emergency rental assistance program. The city of Houston also contributed $20 million for the program.

Landlords can begin applying on Monday, Aug. 17 and tenants will have a 7-day window to apply, beginning Aug. 24.

Through this program, applicants who need help with rent and associated expenses for payments or late fees that were incurred after April 1, can apply for a maximum of $1,200 in assistance.

4. Trump makes call for new White House doctor’s virus advice

President Donald Trump has found a new doctor for his coronavirus task force — and this time there’s no daylight between them.

Trump last week announced that Dr. Scott Atlas, a frequent guest on Fox News Channel, has joined the White House as a pandemic adviser. Atlas, the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center and a fellow at Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution, has no expertise in public health or infectious diseases.

But he has long been a critic of coronavirus lockdowns and has campaigned for kids to return to the classroom and for the return of college sports, just like Trump.

5. Private prison industry backs President Trump, prepares if Biden wins

Executives at the nation’s two largest private prison companies have been donating large sums to President Donald Trump and Republican candidates with an eye toward the November elections that one of the corporations believes will lead to a rebound in its stock price.

The fortunes of private prison companies have become increasingly intertwined with the nation’s politics in an era when the Trump administration has been detaining tens of thousands of immigrants and asylum seekers at their facilities.

WORD OF THE DAY

Dashpot [dash-pot] (noun) a device for cushioning, damping, or reversing the motion of a piece of machinery, consisting of a cylinder in which a piston operates to create a pressure or vacuum on an enclosed gas or to force a fluid in or out of the chamber through narrow openings.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 17, 1968: The first Miss Black America pageant takes place. Saundra Williams was crowned as pageant royalty. Though it was the same night as the Miss America pageant, Williams’ crowning wasn’t just about beauty, it was about protest.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“This is the precept by which I have lived: Prepare for the worst; expect the best; and take what comes.” - Hannah Arendt

