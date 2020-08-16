HPD searching for missing 87-year-old man with dementia

HOUSTON, Texas – Police are looking for an 87-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was reported missing.

Floyd Baldwin was last seen on Friday in the 5000 block of Southwind Street.

Baldwin is described as a black male Black male weighing 115 pounds and standing 5′4′' tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

Baldwin is in a gold or tan 2004 four-door Toyota Camry Hybrid Solara with the license plate number GSD3093.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Houston Police at (832)394-1840.