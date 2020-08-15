Texas National Guard soldier dies during training at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – A fifth soldier in about three months has died at Fort Hood, according to authorities.

The Texas Army National Guard announced that Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, of Mansfield, Texas died Thursday while “conducting land navigation training” at the base.

According to the release, Moore was a noncommissioned officer with the national guard.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of one of our Soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General for Texas. “The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore’s loved ones left behind.”

We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own, SSG Bradley Moore. The entire Texas Military Department mourns... Posted by Texas Military Department on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Moore’s cause of death has yet to be determined and an investigation is now underway.

This marks the fifth death at the Fort Hood base.

In late June, skeletal remains were found in a field near Fort Hood. The remains were later identified as 24-year-old missing soldier Gregory Morales. Authorities said they suspect foul play.

The body of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen was found shortly after Morales’ death near the Leon River in Bell County.

Weeks after Guillen’s body was found, the body of 26-year-old Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found at Stillhouse Hollow Lake. He is believed to have drowned.

On Aug. 2, the body of a fourth soldier was found at Stillhouse Lake. Authorities said Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, was being pulled in a tube when he went underwater.

Authorities said there is no indication that any of the deaths are related.