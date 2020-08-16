HPD seeking persons of interest in fatal shooting outside Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are searching for persons of interest in a fatal shooting outside a Houston bar.

At around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Houston Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 2800 block of Fulton Street. On arrival, officers observed a male lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rendered aid however, the victim, later identified as Christopher Rizo, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Houston police.

Multiple witnesses told investigators Rizo and his friends were involved in an altercation with a motorcycle gang known as the Bandidos inside a bar prior to the shooting, according to Houston police. The groups were thrown out of the bar for arguing. Then, they met at another bar and resumed their argument. At some point, both groups exited the bar and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Rizo was shot and killed and at least one other man was injured as a result of the shooting, according to Houston police.

The man was taken to an area hospital via private transport before being airlifted to Memorial Hermann. The man is in stable condition, according to Houston police. Investigators said they believe that there may be a third victim but they have not been able to confirm it, nor have they been able to locate the victim.

Investigators recovered two weapons from the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Above is a photo of individuals investigators said are believed to be involved or have direct knowledge of what occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the individuals pictured, or with any other information regarding this shooting are asked to contact Houston Police at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.