3 killed, 2 injured in Liberty County shootings

DAYTON, Texas – Three people were killed Monday and two others were injured in a series of shootings in Liberty County.

The shootings were first reported about 11:15 a.m. near Dayton.

According to Liberty County deputies, the investigation spans three scenes. At least one of the scenes was located on County Road 4901, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and FM 1413.

A woman and two men are among the dead, deputies said. A man and his daughter are among the injured, deputies said.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Michael Wettstein, has been taken into custody. He faces capital murder charges, deputies said.

A motive is under investigation.

This developing story will be updated.