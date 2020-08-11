Ask 2: Would I qualify for unemployment if I quit my job due to school being virtual this year?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Would I qualify for unemployment if I quit my job due to school being virtual this year?

Answer: According to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), workers who choose to quit their job for personal reasons, such as staying home with a child, are ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.

KPRC 2 recognizes working parents are challenged by school districts’ decisions to start the year only offering virtual instruction; here are some resources that we hope can help.

Many daycares have created learning pods offering help with virtual instruction.

Additionally, gyms and community centers including the YMCA and Life Time Athletic have created programs offering childcare and will help facilitate students’ online learning during the school day while parents are at work.

Parents can also apply for financial aid through the YMCA and the TWC to help cover the costs of attendance.

