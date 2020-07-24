Worried about childcare? New YMCA program gives working parents option while kids take virtual classes

HOUSTON – The YMCA of Greater Houston has always been a great place to enroll your kids in sports programs after school. This August, the organization is launching a new program to help children learn through their schools’ virtual learning program while being supervised by a certified teacher at the YMCA.

This is a new idea conceived in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to help parents who have to work and can’t stay home with their children while they attend virtual classes.

“We are launching this learning program at several local YMCAs to help all of those working parents out there that can’t stay at home with their children to supervise their virtual learning”, said Larry Taylor, with the Houston Texans YMCA in southeast Houston.

The supervised childcare program, expected to begin August 15, will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is broken into three parts.

The academic/ virtual learning program begins at 8 a.m. and runs through 11 a.m. It costs $25 per day.

The arts/ enrichment program will run from noon to 3 p.m. and costs $20 per day.

The afterschool program runs from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and costs $15 per day.

The price for the entire day of activity is $60 per day.

There is also financial aid available for parents who are struggling, through the YMCA and through the Texas Workforce Commission.

You can enroll in the program for your children and apply for financial aid by going to the YMCA website.