This is what parents in Houston said their children’s greatest need is for the upcoming school year

HOUSTON – As students across the Houston-area prepare to resume school in the coming weeks, parents still have concerns for their children amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

KPRC 2 asked parents what their children’s greatest need is for the upcoming school year.

Classes will be starting soon for students across the Houston area, but it will be far from the usual first day of school. What is the biggest need your kid has as the new school year approaches? Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, August 3, 2020

The most recurring concern mentioned was the need for students to be able to attend school for face-to-face instruction and be able to have a socially distant outlet for interaction with their peers.

Parents also presented a concern for the health and safety of their children while attending school.

Another concern brought up by parents was the need for laptops and technology from the school districts and motivation for their children to work from home as many schools will begin the year with all students participating in virtual learning.

