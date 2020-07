HOUSTON – Are you an Alief Independent School District parent, family member or teacher with questions about back-to-school?

Join us on, Wednesday, August 5, from 7-8 p.m. for a live Zoom meeting with Alief ISD’s superintendent HD Chambers, hosted by KPRC 2 anchor Keith Garvin.

RELATED: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

We’ll ask Chambers about the district’s reopening plans, what parents can expect and what you can do to prepare your child for the school year.

Register today below

Click here for more back-to-school coverage