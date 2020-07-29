Houston Dash to celebrate championship win with drive-by parade Thursday

HOUSTON – Houston Dash is inviting fans to celebrate its National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup title win during a drive-by parade on Thursday at BBVA Stadium.

Typically, when a Houston team wins a championship, they are celebrated with a parade in H-Town. But, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the team was forced to come up with an alternative celebration.

Dash players and coaches, all of whom have undergone a rigorous coronavirus testing protocol, will gather on a stage in the parking lot south of BBVA Stadium for a socially distanced celebration, allowing fans to drive by to congratulate the team.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the south end of BBVA stadium, near the intersection of Walker Street and Emancipation Avenue.

The first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a free NWSL Challenge Cup Champions posters from The Club and a commemorative poker chip from Coushatta Casino Resort.

Fans are encouraged to bring decorated signs, banners, and flags.

All fans will be required to wear masks and must stay in their cars.