Houston Dash land in Houston celebrating championship win

HOUSTON – Most who follow soccer said that the Houston Dash, though a scrappy bunch, didn’t stand much of a chance against the Chicago Red Stars.

The trophy the ladies hoisted as they arrived in Houston Monday would suggest otherwise.

“I think that this just goes to show that the work you put in during the preseason, which is what we did, can show up into a tournament like this,” said Dash Midfielder Kristie Mewis.

The women stepped off the plane singing, dancing, and drinking Budweiser out of their trophy. The resounding message? They did this for H-Town.

“Houston plays a big part in my life,” said Rachel Daly, who was named tournament MVP. “I think it’s a city that will forever be so close to my heart.”

“To be able to come in and be a part of the first championship was an incredible thing and something that I’m super proud of,” said Shea Groom, who played at Texas A&M and added a “Gig’em for life.”

They hope that the tournament and Houston having a championship will be a nice, positive news story during a tough time.

“It’s been such a light, I think, in the darkness of what’s been going on,” said Mewis.

“For me, it meant so much and so much more than just a win for the team, but for the city of Houston,” explained Daly, “and all the difficulties and challenges that we’ve faced this year.”

“Our circle never broke,” said Groom. “It was a team effort.”

Most championship teams have a parade and media tour with fans, but with a global pandemic in full swing, that will have to shift. The Dash says it is potentially planning something — a drive-thru parade, or other innovative ways to safely thank their fans.