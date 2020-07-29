5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, July 29

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, July 29:

1. League City dad’s quick actions save 4-year-old from jaws of a massive, 11-feet alligator

It took three hours, lots of muscle, and a few sheets of plywood to pull a nearly 12-feet-long alligator from Clear Creek, leaving a family counting its blessings after quite the scare.

The gator had its sights set on 4-year-old Brandalyn Grande, who was playing with her brother and babysitter Friday along part of the creek that abuts her family’s home in League City.

The family says it was apparent the alligator had zeroed in on Brandalyn as prey.

2. Trump again pushes disproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

President Donald Trump issued a stout defense Tuesday of a disproved use of a malaria drug as a treatment for the coronavirus, hours after social media companies moved to take down videos promoting its use as potentially harmful misinformation.

The president, in a marked shift from the more measured approach he’s taken toward the virus in recent days, took to Twitter to promote hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and to amplify criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

3. Houston trials need your help to have coronavirus vaccine ready for 2021

The cure to COVID-19 may be here in Houston.

Researchers with the Texas Center for Drug Development are still looking for participants for several trials happening here but with volunteers starting the study this week, health leaders believe we are on track for an early 2021 vaccine.

4. Gov. Abbott says state will do ‘whatever is necessary’ to ensure students get best education

During a news conference in Corpus Christi to discuss how officials are responding to Hurricane Hanna, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took some time to address some questions regarding back-to-school concerns.

According to Abbott, the only constant about COVID-19 is that it constantly changes, so the government also has to be flexible in its decisions, including the choice to allow schools to reopen as they see fit.

5. Get your coupon: This is how teachers can save up to $50 at H-E-B this fall

Listen up, teachers: H-E-B has a coupon for 15% off school and office supplies, worth up to $50.

Here’s how teachers can claim their coupon for fall 2020.

