Get your coupon: This is how teachers can save up to $50 at H-E-B this fall

HOUSTON – Listen up, teachers: H-E-B has a coupon for 15% off school and office supplies, worth up to $50.

Here’s how teachers can claim their coupon for fall 2020:

Register at heb.com/teachers before 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 27. Eligible teachers will receive a 15% off coupon in email.

Redeem the coupon in H-E-B stores through Sept. 1 on select school supplies and office items for a maximum savings allowance of $50.

The coupon is eligible on school and office supplies including pens, pencils, notebooks, crayons, markers, colored pencils, highlighters, folders, paper, portfolios, binders, art supplies, glue, construction paper, dry erase, office accessories and more.

The coupon is eligible for use one-time only. The coupon cannot be combined with other offers, according to H-E-B’s guidelines.