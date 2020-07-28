Texas attorney general says local officials lack authority to keep schools closed

HOUSTON – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday that local officials lack the authority to keep schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paxton said that state law limits the duties of local health authorities to addressing actual outbreaks of disease instead of issuing sweeping orders to prevent future infections.

“Education of our children is an essential Texas value and there is no current statewide order prohibiting any school from opening,” Paxton said in a written statement. “While local health authorities may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis. That decision rightfully remains with school system leaders.”

Paxton said he was issuing the legal guidance in response to a request from the mayor of Stephenville in north-central Texas.

The statement comes days after the health authorities at both Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department signed a joint order to keep schools closed to in-person instruction until Sept. 8. The order did not prevent schools from holding virtual classes.

A spokesman for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she had not yet seen or heard Paxton’s guidance.

A copy of Paxton’s full legal guidance can be found here.

This developing story will be updated.