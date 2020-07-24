Turner, Hidalgo set to make coronavirus announcement Friday morning

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be holding a news conference Friday to make an announcement regarding coronavirus in the city and county.

According to a news release, Hidalgo and Turner will be joined by state Rep. Armando Walle, the county’s recovery czar, and health experts, Dr. Umair Shah, of Harris County Public Health, and Dr. David Persse, of the Houston Health Department.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Click2Houston.com is planning to offer a live stream of the event.