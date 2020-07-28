See inside this charming century-old Galveston home that’s on sale for $505,000

HOUSTON – If historical charm is at the top of your list when it comes to your dream home, be sure to take a look at this charming century-old Galveston home that’s on sale for $505,000.

Located on a fully-fenced .12-acre lot at 1507 Avenue M, the two-story Victorian reps 2,395-square-feet of living space, four bedrooms with ample closet space, three full baths, one half bath and a detached two-car garage.

The 1911 abode features double gallery full-length front porches, a covered back deck and a beautifully landscaped backyard with an open deck and multiple living areas great for outdoor entertainment, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

"Slate steps to slate floored front porch." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Front door and wide front porch with slate floor." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Front foyer with staircase to second floor. Nicely finished wood floors, crown molding, high baseboards and plantation shutters throughout the house. Wide front door with stained glass and transom above." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Formal living room with plantation shutters, crown molding and high baseboards." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Full kitchen with granite countertops. Island in front has large sink and ample seating. Much storage and cabinetry. Large refrigerator. Microwave and stove in background. Dishwasher is on the backside of the island." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Dining area off the kitchen and with the full utility room double doors in the background." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Large den with double doors to outside covered deck. Plantation shutters on the side windows." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"First-floor powder room." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"First-floor master bedroom with ensuite bath. Plantation shutters on these windows, too." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Second vanity to the right in the master bath. Large walk-in closet ahead and the commode in the double doors behind the jetted tub." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Front upstairs bedroom with plantation shutters and refinished floors. Closet is to the immediate left." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Upstairs front bathroom with tub and shower." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Upstairs east bedroom with plantation shutters. Refinished floors." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Upstairs hall bath with stand-up tiled shower." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Large west bedroom with plantation shutters and refinished wood floors." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Upstairs front balcony has a second-floor hallway door for easy access. Slated floor porch has ample room for furniture." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Covered deck off the large downstairs den. Side porch to the right goes to double French doors to master bedroom. Open deck and two-car garage in background." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"View of the covered deck with slate flooring." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)

"Beautifully landscaped backyard with open deck. Two-car garage in the background." 1507 Avenue M (HAR)