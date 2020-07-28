See inside this charming century-old Galveston home that’s on sale for $505,000

HOUSTON – If historical charm is at the top of your list when it comes to your dream home, be sure to take a look at this charming century-old Galveston home that’s on sale for $505,000.
Located on a fully-fenced .12-acre lot at 1507 Avenue M, the two-story Victorian reps 2,395-square-feet of living space, four bedrooms with ample closet space, three full baths, one half bath and a detached two-car garage.
The 1911 abode features double gallery full-length front porches, a covered back deck and a beautifully landscaped backyard with an open deck and multiple living areas great for outdoor entertainment, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.
