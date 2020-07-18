Ask 2: How many students will there be in each classroom when class begins this upcoming school year?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: How many students will there be in each classroom when schools reopen this upcoming school year?

The answer: It depends.

As Houston-area school districts prepare for a school year shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve released varying amounts of information on their 2020-2021 school year plans. Some school districts have stated class sizes may vary from campus to campus, depending on each classroom’s square footage while other districts have said classrooms will be reconfigured to ensure social distancing among students and teachers.

Here’s what several area school districts have announced so far about what class sizes might look like this upcoming school year.

Spring Independent School District

With classes beginning on Aug. 17, Spring Independent school District has announced it would reduce class sizes at all its campuses to ensure social distancing. The district has not specified a specific student count per classroom, however it did detail in its planning measures that the district will limit one student to a seat on its busses to ensure strict social distancing.

Houston Independent School District

All HISD students will begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually on September 8, 2020. Virtual instruction for all students will continue for six weeks through Friday, October 16, 2020. In-person instruction will resume on Monday, October 19, albeit the date is subject to change. In its reopening plan, the school district did not specify a student to classroom ratio but did state that when in-person instruction resumes, classrooms and office spaces will be reconfigured to ensure 6 feet of space between desks so students and teachers can adhere to the district’s requirement that all students and staff remain at least 6 feet apart.

In its reopening plan, the district stated that bus capacity will be limited to 26 students, with one student per seat required to sit by the window.

Fort Bend Independent School District

The school district announced it will begin the 2020-2021 school year entirely online “in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures.”

FBISD schools will phase in face-to-face instruction with small groups.

The district stated class sizes may vary depending on the campus and the square footage of each classroom.

Katy Independent School District

With classes beginning Aug. 19, students will have the option to switch from online learning to in-person, or vice versa, but only at the end of a six-week (secondary) or nine-week (elementary) grading period.

The school district did not state whether class sizes will be reduced or not.

In its reopening plan, the district stated that in most cases, bus seating will be assigned, with no more than two students per seat. Window will remain open to allow for additional ventilation and air flow.

Spring Branch Independent School District

Spring Branch ISD has announced it will offer face-to-face and virtual instruction for the upcoming school year.

Here are some of the measures the school district plans to implement or is considering regarding social distancing in classrooms during its 2020-2021 school year:

Classrooms will be cleared of unnecessary furniture such as reading couches and large bookshelves to allow the maximum square footage for student seating.

Reduce and remove extra materials.

Space seating/desks will be physically distanced when feasible.

Turn desks to face in the same direction (rather than facing each other).

Classrooms with tables will have students seated at opposite ends and have a divider between seats if the distance is less than 3 feet, or have students sit on only one side of tables, spaced apart or use tabletop partitions.

Pearland Independent School District

Here are some of the measures the school district plans to implement or is considering regarding social distancing in classrooms during its 2020-2021 school year:

Classrooms will be arranged to provide the maximum social distancing possible within the constraints presented by the facility and the functions within that classroom.

When permitted, student gatherings will be held outdoors.

Limit locker usage.

Remove or limit soft furnishing and shared toys.

