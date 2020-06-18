Firefighters to release surveillance video in Bar 5015 explosion

HOUSTON – Firefighters are set to release Thursday surveillance video connected to last week’s explosion at a bar near Houston’s Museum District.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña and arson investigator George Smith will provide an update on the investigation into the June 12 blast at Bar 5015 at the corner of Almeda Road and Wichita Street. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Officials said gas cans were found at the scene, but they were still trying to determine if they were used to start the fire that caused the explosion.

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.