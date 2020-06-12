Bar 5015 explodes near Museum District; investigation underway: Police

HOUSTON – Houston police and firefighters are investigating after a popular bar near the Museum District exploded and caught fire Friday morning.

According to police, several people nearby reported they heard the explosion at around 4:48 a.m. The bar is located at 5015 Almeda Rd. Debris is scattered down the street and up the block from the bar. Police said a food truck near the area was also completely destroyed.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities said this was possibly a gas explosion and have limited details right now.

This is an ongoing investigation.