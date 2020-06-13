Nearby business feels aftershocks of explosion at bar in Houston’s Museum District Friday morning

HOUSTON – Nearby businesses are boarding up Friday after an early morning explosion at Bar 5015 in Houston’s Museum District that investigators say was intentionally set.

“You know if that’s the case, I just hope they catch the guy. Catch the person who did it,” said Marlon Brooks, the owner of Brooks Family BBQ.

While some businesses were damaged in the explosion, others were destroyed — including a trailer for Brooks Family BBQ that was also set up on the bar’s property.

“This trailer cost us a lot of investment. So we had our insurance guy come out and he said it’s a wash,” Brooks said.

Brooks said the trailer is a total loss and yet another set-back — one of many this year.

Following in his father’s footsteps who owned Harlon’s BBQ for decades, Brooks also got into the barbeque business and had contracts with NRG and GRB for years before the coronavirus pandemic.

But for now, business is on hold with events at those venues canceled due to the pandemic.

“When this happened, I was like wait I’ve got a trailer. I’ve got an opportunity to kind of rebuild and weather the storm until this COVID thing is over,” Brooks said.

Just six weeks after reopening, Brooks is once again faced with rebuilding his business.

“Seeing this happen, it is just unbelievable,” said Brooks.

Despite the destruction, Brooks remains optimistic that he will bounce back and is already looking to the future.

“We watched our dad many years ago through struggles, ups and downs. Peaks and valleys. This is one of our valleys which will come up one day, so will be all right,” said Brooks.

The business has since set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to rebuild.