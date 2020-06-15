Teen accused of spray-painting N-word, other vulgarities in Hickory Creek neighborhood

KATY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a teen who they believe spray-painted as many as 16 vehicles in the Hickory Creek neighborhood with racist, vulgar language and images has been charged.

Deputies said the N-word was spray-painted on vehicles and driveways, along with the words “be gone.” On June 13, Dominic Reale, 18, was charged with felony graffiti and could face additional hate crime-related charges.

Investigators said on June 3 starting at 5:45 a.m., the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office received more than a dozen calls in the 6900-7000 blocks of Pembrough Lane and Glen Rosa Drive, in the Katy area of Fort Bend County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found the vehicles spray-painted with racial slurs and graphic drawings. After reviewing surveillance video from area homes, detectives said they were able to identify Reale.

Reale’s bond has been set at $5,000. Deputies said he was already in the Fort Bend County Jail for an unrelated assault charge.