What will the Fourth of July look like in the Houston-area as outdoor events are now permitted in Texas?

HOUSTON – Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced phase 3 of reopening Texas, including guidelines for newly permitted outdoor events ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

According to the guidelines, outdoor events with more than 500 people are “permissible in Texas,” but organizers must coordinate with local and county officials to provide safety protocols to safely hold the event and to retrieve approval. Factors to consider include the likelihood of individuals 65 or older attending the event and the county’s level of COVID-19 transmission.

Events with less than 500 attendees can proceed without county approval.

Safety protocols for outdoor events include the following:

Groups of a maximum of 10 people must maintain six feet of distance between other groups or people

Guests must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before attending event

Face coverings are strongly recommended for guests, required for event workers

To read the full guidelines for outdoor events, click here.

Fourth of July events scheduled next month:

Fourth of July in Magnolia

Date: July 4

CITY OF MAGNOLIA WILL HAVE FIREWORKS. Since our world is beginning to open up and people are moving round....it's about... Posted by Magnolia Festival Committee on Monday, June 1, 2020

Tomball Fireworks Show

Date and time: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

City of Bellaire 4th of July Celebration

Date and time: July 4, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Click here for event information

Events canceled due to COVID-19