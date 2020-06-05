What will the Fourth of July look like in the Houston-area as outdoor events are now permitted in Texas?
HOUSTON – Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced phase 3 of reopening Texas, including guidelines for newly permitted outdoor events ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
According to the guidelines, outdoor events with more than 500 people are “permissible in Texas,” but organizers must coordinate with local and county officials to provide safety protocols to safely hold the event and to retrieve approval. Factors to consider include the likelihood of individuals 65 or older attending the event and the county’s level of COVID-19 transmission.
Events with less than 500 attendees can proceed without county approval.
Safety protocols for outdoor events include the following:
- Groups of a maximum of 10 people must maintain six feet of distance between other groups or people
- Guests must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before attending event
- Face coverings are strongly recommended for guests, required for event workers
To read the full guidelines for outdoor events, click here.
Fourth of July events scheduled next month:
Fourth of July in Magnolia
Date: July 4
CITY OF MAGNOLIA WILL HAVE FIREWORKS. Since our world is beginning to open up and people are moving round....it's about...Posted by Magnolia Festival Committee on Monday, June 1, 2020
Tomball Fireworks Show
Date and time: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
City of Bellaire 4th of July Celebration
Date and time: July 4, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Click here for event information
Events canceled due to COVID-19
- South County 4th of July Parade (The Woodlands)
- Galveston Island Fireworks Show (Galveston)
- Missouri City 4th of July Celebration (Missouri City)
- City of Webster 4th of July Festival (Fireworks display scheduled for 9:15 p.m.)
- All city of Houston-sponsored Fourth of July events
