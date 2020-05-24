South County 4th of July parade canceled in The Woodlands for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns

The South County 4th of July Committee and Market Street announced in a statement Thursday that its 44th annual “Stars and Stripes Forever” Fourth of July parade is canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

“The South County 4th of July Committee along with Market Street announce with great sadness, the cancellation of the 44th Annual 4th of July Parade, ‘Stars & Stripes Forever’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” organizers said in release. “With the potential of over 20,000 spectators and 200 volunteers gathering along the parade route through Town Center and Market Street, holding the parade would not be in the best interest of health and safety for our community.”

Organizers said they look forward to resuming the parade in 2021.

The annual parade dates back to the late 1970’s when it was originally organized by The Woodlands Lions Club. The South County 4th of July Committee was formed in the 1990′s.