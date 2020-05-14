Galveston cancels fireworks show planned for the Fourth of July

HOUSTON – The Galveston Park Board of Trustees voted to cancel its annual Fourth of July fireworks show, The Daily News reports.

The cancellation was linked to large crowds and the difficulty to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The holiday lands on a Saturday this year, heightening the concern.

The board will keep the $20,000 for the showcase in a fund that promotes tourism in Galveston.

Beaches and restaurants started to reopen May 1. Texans flocked to the area for the first time in weeks.