VIDEO AND PHOTOS: See Texans rush Galveston beaches as they open for the first time in a month

Published: May 3, 2020, 11:06 am Updated: May 3, 2020, 12:22 pm

Galveston County’s 32 miles of beaches reopened to the public this weekend along with restaurants and retailers, as part of the first phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas.

Earlier this week, Galveston partially reopened beaches with some restrictions but on Friday, those restrictions were lifted.

A video shows that 28th and Seawall in Galveston looked pretty busy on Saturday. See below:

Join Saltwater-Recon.com today! LIVE view from 28th & Seawall in Galveston, Texas. Become a member at Saltwater-Recon.com! Posted by Saltwater-Recon.com on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Click through this gallery to see Texans going to Galveston on Friday, the first day beaches opened.