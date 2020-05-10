PHOTOS: Here are 36 thrilling photos from the Lone Star Flight Museum’s ‘Flight to the Finish’ flyover across Houston

Nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds painted the clear Houston sky on Mother's Day for the Lone Star Flight Museum's "Flight to the Finish" flyover.

HOUSTON – The Lone Star Flight Museum’s ‘Flight to the Finish’ flyover was a high-flying, heartwarming show across Houston on Mother’s Day.

Families from across the city gathered to see the show.

Nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds flew across the city to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and in honor of those that served and sacrificed during World War II.

Here are 36 breathtaking photos of the choppers at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston:

