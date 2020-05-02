See planes from your backyard: Flyover across Houston is happening on May 8

Lone Star Flight Museum is organizing a flyover event across Houston to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and in honor of those that served and sacrificed during World War II.

Lone Star Flight Museum’s Fight to the Finish Flyover will take place in the afternoon on Friday, May 8.

Event organizers ask that everyone stay home as the planes will not be viewable from the public areas of Ellington Airport and the Lone Star Flight Museum is currently closed to the public.

Instead, planes can be seen flying over 18 communities across Houston.

According to the Lone Star Flight Museum nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds will fly over the city of Houston.

The flyover will take off at 11:45 a.m. from Ellington Airport and return at approximately 1:10 p.m.

According to its website, the Fight to the Finish Flyover is following all social distancing orders and guidelines, and event organizers do not want Houstonians to travel to a “viewing area” to see the planes.

The flyover will be available to watch via live stream video on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram.