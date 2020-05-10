REWIND: See the Lone Star Flight Museum’s ‘Flight to the Finish’ mesmerize the Houston skies on Mother’s Day

HOUSTON – What a show!

Nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds painted the clear Houston sky on Mother's Day for the Lone Star Flight Museum's "Flight to the Finish" flyover. Families from around the Greater Houston gathered to enjoy the show.

"It's just a beautiful day," said one spectator out at the Houston National Cemetery in north Harris County. "You know, it just makes your proud to be an American after all we've been through and all we're going through."

Lone Star Flight Museum organized a flyover event across Houston to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and in honor of those that served and sacrificed during World War II. The “Fight to the Finish” flyover was initially scheduled from Friday, but due to severe weather, it was postponed until Sunday.

