GALLERY: Here are 15 touching photos from HPD officer Jason Knox funeral

Published: May 9, 2020, 3:39 pm Updated: May 9, 2020, 4:13 pm

Members of law enforcement, state and local officials, family and friends attended the funeral of HPD police officer Jason Knox, who was killed in a helicopter crash last week in north Houston. The service was Saturday at Houston’s First Baptist Church.

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department officer Jason Knox is remembered as a man who had a goal of flying helicopters and put in the time to achieve it.

Law enforcement officers, state and local officials, family and friends gathered Saturday to honor Knox, 35, who was killed in an HPD helicopter crash last week in north Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner recognized the fallen officer with his own day.

Here are photos from the funeral service at Houston’s First Baptist Church.

WATCH: Funeral service for fallen HPD officer Jason Knox at First Baptist Church